SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is bringing the holiday magic back to downtown!

MGM Springfield is gearing up for the holiday season, with its annual tree lighting event and the grand opening of the city’s only outdoor skating rink on Friday, November 24th, creating a holiday winter wonderland in Armory Square.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a special holiday performance by members of the Springfield Symphony Chorus, led by Chorus Director Nikki Stoia. The Springfield Symphony Orchestra family will provide a musical backdrop to the celebration.

At 6 p.m., the welcome program will commence, with MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno leading the official tree lighting ceremony. The grand opening of the skating rink will follow suit.

This magical celebration promises to be unforgettable with the surprise of snow, appearances by the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, Pat the Patriot, Red Sox mascot Wally, Springfield Thunderbird’s Boomer, and, of course, Santa himself.

Visitors can warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or enjoy festive adult beverages available at the outdoor Lion’s Den winter cabin next to the skating rink. Local food trucks, Jeannie’s Weenies and Wake the Dead Donuts, will be on hand to serve fresh, delicious treats.

Throughout the holiday season, guests will be treated to a coordinated holiday tree lighting and music show every hour on the hour, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The ice-skating rink will stay open until January 14, 2024, offering a festive experience to enjoy.

Tickets for the ice rink can be purchased in person at MGM Springfield. Hours of operation for the ice-skating rink are as follows:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Special holiday hours from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be observed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more information, please visit their website.