MGM Springfield to open new luxury sports lounges on third anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In celebration of its third-year anniversary next week, MGM Springfield will open two new luxury sports lounges.

Tuesday, August 24 is MGM Springfield’s third anniversary.

The two new lounges being unveiled include a multi-million-dollar MGM Springfield Sports Lounge that will be located on the casino floor with a 45-foot state-of-the-art HD viewing wall and more than 70 seats. It will also have sports betting through the BetMGM platform in case Massachusetts lawmakers pass a sports betting bill in the future.

The second to be unveiled Tuesday is a new VIP Sports Lounge inside TAP Sports Bar which will offer a more intimate setting with an HD-TV wall, couches, and a special chef’s menu.

The unveiling at the resort will begin at 10:45 a.m.