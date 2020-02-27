MGM Springfield to open new restaurant downtown Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In two days, MGM Springfield will open its new Costa Restaurant at the former Cal Mare location.

MGM invited Mayor Domenic Sarno, local business partners, and other South End neighbors to get the first taste of Costa’s wine and a selection of its food.

They have been trying Italian meatballs, pasta and pizza, desserts, and other foods. MGM said this is their third Costa Restaurant. Entrees include grilled seafood, chicken parmesan, and linguine and clams.

This restaurant is in the space of the former Cal Mare Italian Restaurant which had been here at the casino since it first opened in August of 2018. Cal Mare closed on February 24.

Wednesday’s tasting will wrap up in about a half-hour. Costa will open for dinner Friday at 5 p.m. but anticipate downtown Springfield to be very busy.

Bernie Sanders’ rally and the Thunderbirds game are both being held at the Mass Mutual Center Friday night.