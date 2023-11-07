SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Team members at MGM Springfield will be placing American flags on the graves of veterans in the Saint Aloysius Cemetery on Tuesday.

According to a news release from MGM Springfield, this event is just in time for Veterans Day and is part of a city-wide effort by the Department of Veterans’ Services to honor and remember those who have served our country. In Springfield, there are approximately 22,000 veteran graves, and on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, volunteers participate in flagging those graves.

MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley, Springfield’s Department of Veterans Services Deputy Director Joseph DeCaro, as well as MGM volunteers, will be at the flagging ahead on Tuesday at Saint Aloysius Cemetery located on Berkshire Ave in Indian Orchard.