MGM Springfield to reopen after nearly four months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is set to reopen its doors Monday morning after nearly four months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MGM Springfield will officially reopen to the public ‪at 10 a.m. Masks, hand washing stations, and fewer gaming and restaurant options are all changes the casino has implemented so people can safely enjoy their experience.

If you’re planning on heading to the casino today, you’ll have to wear a mask when you enter, and whenever you’re on the gaming floor, except when having a drink. You also won’t be allowed to move around the casino with your beverage.

For the foreseeable future, dining will be limited to Tap Sports Bar, South End Market, and Costa’s pizza counter. Poker, roulette, and craps will also not be available. Multiple cleaning and safety procedures have been put in place to keep guests and employees safe, including handwashing stations throughout the casino.

Plexiglass partitions have also been installed at slot machines and table games, to help maintain social distancing. The hotel and spa will remain closed until a later date.