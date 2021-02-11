MGM Springfield to reopen hotel and TAPS Sports Bar in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has announced it will reopen its hotel and TAP Sports Bar on Friday, March 5, 2021.

MGM Springfield said the hotel will reopen in a limited capacity to invited casino guests only for the immediate future. All guests and employees are required to wear masks everywhere on the property.

TAP Sports Bar will be open Friday through Sunday.

Below are the dining options available on March 5:

TAP Sports Bar: Friday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Chandler Steakhouse: Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. South End Market: