MGM Springfield to reopen July 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield will reopen on Monday, July 13, resorts officials announced on Thursday.

MGM spokeswoman Jocelyn Kelly confirmed the resort’s reopening date with 22News stating that the Springfield property will reopen in a limited capacity to the public on July 13 at 10 a.m. Days and hours of operation will vary.

“This is a community that continues to overcome hardships by supporting and caring for one another, and it is a privilege to be a part of it.” said Chris Kelley, President of the Northeast Group, MGM Resorts. “When we reopen our doors, we do so with the health and safety of our guests and employees as our number one priority. The property will look a little different, but the great experience at MGM Springfield will remain the same. We look forward to welcoming our guests back.”

MGM Springfield will reopen under the following health and safety protocols to protect staff and customers from Covid-19:

Employee screening, temperature checks, and COVID-19 specific training

Employees and guests will be required to wear masks in public areas. Masks will be provided free of charge

A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on the casino floor

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms (where applicable) and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers will be utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the resort’s food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive text message notification when their tables are ready

MGM has compiled an internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. If a guest tests positive after visiting an MGM property, they are asked to alert the company through a special email address (covid19@mgmresorts.com). The company will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

MGM Springfield’s amenity offerings will be limited and do not include hotel rooms. The hotel, along with other venues will reopen in the coming weeks and months, Kelly said. Before is an idea of what guests can expect when they visit the casino:

HOTEL & SPA – MGM Springfield’s hotel and spa will remain closed until a future date.

MGM Springfield’s hotel and spa will remain closed until a future date. GAMING – To promote physical distancing, slot machines will be disabled to accommodate six feet between players; poker, roulette, and craps will not be available in this first phase of reopening.

To promote physical distancing, slot machines will be disabled to accommodate six feet between players; poker, roulette, and craps will not be available in this first phase of reopening. DINING – Initially, dining options will be limited to Tap Sports Bar, South End Market and Costa’s pizza counter. Guests will utilize digital innovations such as QR codes for menus.

Initially, dining options will be limited to Tap Sports Bar, South End Market and Costa’s pizza counter. Guests will utilize digital innovations such as QR codes for menus. BEVERAGE – Beverage service will be available on the casino floor and in connection with seated dining. To promote keeping the mask on, guests are not allowed to move around the casino floor with a drink; casino beverage service will be limited to those actively playing.

– Beverage service will be available on the casino floor and in connection with seated dining. To promote keeping the mask on, guests are not allowed to move around the casino floor with a drink; casino beverage service will be limited to those actively playing. PARKING/VALET – Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.

You can find out more details about MGM Springfield’s reopening plans here.