MGM Springfield took-in $17.6M in September; lowest complete month total since opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New numbers released Wednesday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission show that in September, MGM Springfield posted their lowest gross revenue total for a complete month of operation.

The resort-casino took in more than $17.6 million in September, of which $14 million was from slots, with nearly $3.6 million coming from table games. September’s total represents a decline from August’s total of nearly $18.5 million, and a big drop from the $20.25M they took-in in September of 2019.

MGM had posted lower monthly totals before– in August of 2018 as well as in March and July of this year- but in each of those cases, the casino was not open the entire month.

MGM Springfield re-opened to the public in July with new COVID-19 protocols. State regulations included a prohibition on craps and roulette due to social distancing concerns. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission recently voted to allow casinos to offer roulette again.

