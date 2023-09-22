SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield and the Center for Social Justice at Western New England University School of Law will be announcing expungement events on Friday.

According to a news release from Western New England University (WNEU), these events will be focused on criminal record expungement and career opportunities and will take place during the ABA’s Pro Bono Week, which is October 22 through the 28th.

These events will provide free legal assistance to people who are seeking to seal their criminal records while also providing information on career opportunities at MGM Springfield, as well as other local employers.

MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley, WNE President Dr. Robert Johnson, representatives of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, MassMutual, and community partners will be in attendance at the announcement.

The announcement will be held on Friday at Western New England University Blake School of Law at 11:00 a.m.