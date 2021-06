SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A packed house outside of MGM Springfield, as Free Music Fridays made a comeback, just in time before summer officially begins.

Friday night, the band Brass Attack performed.

One of the people we spoke with told 22News, they’re just happy to hear live music again.

Wayne Granby, “It feels fantastic. It’s just, enjoying life again! Outdoors, no masks, and we get to see more people!”

The concert series will continue every Friday through September 3.