MGM Springfield’s impact on local economy one year after opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since opening just over one year ago, MGM has boosted tourism and business, and said they’ll soon add to the region’s market-rate housing.

MGM Springfield presented their quarterly report as well as their first-year summary to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Thursday.

The public meeting was held at the MassMutual Center where members of the Gaming Commission and members of the public were informed of the casino’s successes.

MGM Springfield has officially been open for one year and in that year, the casino has brought six million visitors to Springfield. MGM said that bringing acts like Aerosmith and Cher have increased business at local restaurants and hotels.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis said this is just the beginning.

“I think Springfield’s greatest days are ahead of it and we are proud to be apart of that to usher in this new economy, a new wave of economic development,” said Mathis.

MGM Springfield is also working to complete an agreement to begin the renovation of 31 Elm Street to create market-rate housing, as required in their host-community agreement.

The casino is also building a 12,000 square foot CVS which is expected to be completed in about a month.