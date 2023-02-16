SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is set to announce extended hours of operation at restaurants and amenity attractions, which will begin Thursday.

The announcement of extended hours for TAP Sports Lounge, TAP Bowling Lanes, Costa, The Roasted Bean, and Topgolf Swing Suite will be made Tuesday morning by MGM Springfield President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kelly, along with Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield City Council Casino Oversight Committee Chair Michael Fenton. Additionally, MGM plans on announcing new lunch and dinner menu selections.

The expanded hours for these attractions will be as follows: