SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is set to announce extended hours of operation at restaurants and amenity attractions, which will begin Thursday.
The announcement of extended hours for TAP Sports Lounge, TAP Bowling Lanes, Costa, The Roasted Bean, and Topgolf Swing Suite will be made Tuesday morning by MGM Springfield President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kelly, along with Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield City Council Casino Oversight Committee Chair Michael Fenton. Additionally, MGM plans on announcing new lunch and dinner menu selections.
The expanded hours for these attractions will be as follows:
- TAP Sports Lounge (expanding lunch service) – Open Thursday from 11:00 A.M.-11:00 P.M.; Fridays-Sundays from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 A.M.; Monday-Wednesday from 4:00 P.M.-10:00 P.M.
- TAP Bowling Lanes – Open Monday-Thursday from 4:00-10:00 P.M.; Friday-Saturday from 5:00 P.M.-11:00 P.M.; Sunday from 12:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M.
- Costa (now also open Sundays) – Open Friday-Sunday from 5:00 P.M.-10:00 P.M.
- The Roasted Bean (now open) – Open Daily from 7:00 A.M.-10:00 P.M.
- Topgolf Swing Suite (reopening on Friday, February 17) – Open Friday-Saturday from 4:00 P.M.-10:00 P.M.; Sunday from 12:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M.