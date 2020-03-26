Watch Live
MHA collecting board game donations for patients

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With more people staying inside during the coronavirus pandemic, many are looking for activities to occupy their time.

The Mental Health Association has organized a board game drive for patients and staff to keep busy while maintaining social distancing.

22News spoke with Kimberley Lee, Vice President of Resource Development & Branding at MHA, about how this initiative got started.

“Individuals are ready for some kind of activity, they’re really looking forward to having an opportunity to be active again in the house,” Lee told 22News. “We thought, wouldn’t it make sense to reach out to the community to ask for their help in organizing a drive for board games.”

If you’re interested in donating a game you can drop it off at the Mental Health Association’s location at 995 Worthington Street in Springfield.

