MHA honors local residents lost to addiction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On International Overdose Awareness Day, a tree was planted in Springfield to remember the people who lost their lives to addiction and pay tribute to those fighting to recover.

The tree was planted at the Mental Health Association’s building on Worthington Street.

Amy Conklin is the Senior Clinical Director of the organization’s Residential Rehabilitation Services. She said Monday is also about spreading awareness of the resources available to those struggling with addiction.

Conklin told 22News, “Getting the word out there that people have support where they can go if there if you need support and just to know that there are people out there that if you need to connect there are ways to do that.”

The tree planted Monday was provided by the Springfield Forestry Department thanks to a grant geared towards planting free trees on private property.