MHA host food drive to support Black veterans group in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mental Health Association (MHA) hosted a food drive to help support the Springfield chapter of the National Association of Black Veterans.

The drive was prompted by a incident involving retired and disabled Vietnam Veteran Eugene Brice. Brice was grocery shopping for the organizations’ food pantry when he was confronted with racial slurs this past fall. MHA met with Brice and other member’s of the Springfield Chapter to organize the drive.

“We’re veterans and we do matter and our mission never quits. We swore to protect to protect our country and now we swore to protect our community,” said Brice.

“It warms my heart because when you hear so much negativity, sometimes in the world, this is what’s really important,” said State Rep. Brian Ashe.

State Rep. Brian Ashe, a long time supporter of MHA, also stopped by to donate to the food drive. The donations will support the open pantry of the veteran’s organization.