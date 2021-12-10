MHA hosts food drive to benefit local NABVETS chapter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The disabled Vietnam Veteran who was insulted during a shopping trip for the National Association of Black Veterans (NABVETS) Springfield Chapter found assistance Friday from the Mental Health Association in Springfield.

Eugene Brice was demeaned and insulted in an East Longmeadow food store parking lot. Out of respect for Mr. Brice and to right a wrong, MHA has launched a food drive in its Worthington Street lobby in Springfield to benefit the local chapter of the NABVETS.

John Collins, a member of MHA, told 22News,”We were very touched by the story and Eugene. We wanted to do our best to reach out to him and do the best we can to help the NABVETS association, as well as him, trying to bring some positivity.”

MHA will collect food for the NABVETS chapter through December 23rd. The Mental Health Association spokesman described the indignities suffered by the disabled Vietnam Veteran by an unknown person as going completely against the agency’s values.