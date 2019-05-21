MHA in Springfield to provide clients with free reading glasses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mental Health Association in Springfield is supplying reading glasses to its clients and to McKnight neighborhood residents who need them.

The Georgia Lions Club Lighthouse Foundation has provided the MHA with 400 pairs of reading glasses of various strengths.

Kim Lee of the MHA told 22News that when they discovered so many people couldn’t afford the cost of reading glasses, they approached the Lions Club, which is committed to helping people with eye problems.

“When it came to our attention that there were individuals not only in MHA’s own program but here in the community, MHA did what it always does: it acted,” Lee explained.

Lee said that when MHA runs out of these donated reading glasses, the Georgia Lions Lighthouse will be asked to make another donation.

