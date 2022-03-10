WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mental Health Association (MHA) is working with Full Gospel Church in Westfield to collect medical supplies, non-perishable food and clothing for those in need in Ukraine.

MHA is accepting donations between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at their office at 995 Worthington Street in Springfield. Donations will be brought to the church where they will be boxed and flown to Poland for Ukrainian citizens along the border.

They are looking for the following items to be donated:

Non-prescription medicine like acetaminophen, ibuprofen, antihistamines, Pepto Bismol, saline eye drops, anti-itch creams, and burn care

Safety pins, tweezers, gauze, medical adhesive tape rolls, bandages, medical-grade scissors

Toothpaste and soap

Bedding items

Clothing and diapers

Non-perishable food

“MHA is very proud to be helping in this small way to provide essential items for the people of Ukraine,” said Kimberley Lee, Vice President of Resource Development and Branding, of the ongoing emergency donation drive for Ukrainians. “Our staff is eager to react in a way that is helpful and which sends the message that we care, are concerned and committed to assisting in whatever way we can to support them.”

Since last week, the Full Gospel Church has been collecting clothing and food from western Massachusetts residents.