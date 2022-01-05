MHA receives $75K grant to rehabilitate Able House on St. James Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHousing has awarded the Mental Health Association $75,000 in grant funds to rehabilitate an Able House for men on St. James Avenue.

The Able House on St. James Avenue can accommodate ten residents that live together in a supportive community with guidance from a house manager.

“Funding from MassHousing will allow MHA to make important aesthetic and structural improvements to our sober living home for men in Springfield,” said Kimberley Lee, MHA Vice President of Resource Development and Branding. “These funds are of the greatest importance, but very difficult to find. We are grateful to MassHousing and their team of evaluators for recognizing the merit of our proposal and their willingness to fund MHA.”

MassHousing awarded a total of $627,350 in grant funding for several nonprofits for 46 new affordable sober housing units and the rehabilitation of 35 sober homes in eight communities.

The Able House is part of MHA’s program to help those in recovery from drugs and alcohol. Members must attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous and are assisted in finding employment. MHA also has an eight-bedroom home on Bowdoin Street for women in recovery.

Funding comes from a nonprofit subsidiary of Masshousing, the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc. (CCRI). They have awarded more than $13 million in grants for more than 2,700 units of substance-free housing in 54 communities.

“People in recovery from substance use have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and these CCRI grants will positively impact those working to overcome addiction,” said Chrystal Kornegay, MassHousing executive director, in a statement. “MassHousing is pleased to provide this resource for sober housing for men, women, families and senior citizens in communities across the Commonwealth.”

Other nonprofits awarded funding in Springfield includes:

Gandara Center, Springfield, $14,000

Grant funds will help renovate eight units of affordable sober housing for men at Miracle House in Springfield.

Self Esteem Boston Educational Institute, $23,600

Grant funds will help support new resiliency and recovery support services, and job-readiness skills for women in recovery in Boston, Lynn and Springfield.