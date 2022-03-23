SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers with the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities plan to visit the Mental Health Association’s resource center in Springfield today as they recognize National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Week.

Legislators will discuss how to better support developmentally disabled workers in the state.

The awareness event is open to the public and hopes to raise awareness of MHA’s available services and connect people to the help they need.

It begins at 11:30 this morning at the Magazine Street location.