Miami condo collapse raises questions about building inspections, safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The community of Surfside in Miami-Dade, Florida, is still reeling after a 12-story beachfront condo collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for and 55 apartments were damaged when the structure failed. There no word yet on the cause of this collapse.

“And we just toured around the complex to be able to see and the TV doesn’t do it justice. I mean it is really really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

While western Massachusetts hasn’t seen destruction of the same magnitude, there are have been a few dangerous instances. In 2018, 22News reported on the roof collapse of a building on Belmont Avenue, in Springfield. No one was injured, but 18 people were forced out of their homes.

In Holyoke just last year, 130 people had to find a new place to live after the roof collapsed at two apartment buildings on West Street.

22News spoke with Ryan Wheaton, who is the owner of Cornerstone Home Inspections LLC in East Longmeadow, about the structural integrity of buildings and homes. Wheaton said backyard decks should be inspected, especially now that summer is here.

“A lot of our decks if they’re not built properly can become detached from the home, which usually happens during a party with a lot of people on it,” Wheaton said.

22News will continue to follow and provide updates on the condo collapse in Florida.