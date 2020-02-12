Breaking News
Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet suspend 2020 presidential campaign
1  of  2
Watch Live
Early results show Sanders, Buttigieg as lead Democrats in New Hampshire primary Coverage and Results of the 2020 New Hampshire Primary

Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The campaign of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg opened a campaign office in downtown Springfield on Tuesday.

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter hosted the opening of the campaign’s Springfield field office.

Nutter told 22News about Michael Bloomberg’s vision for America, and why it’s so important to localize some of the most talked-about issues in his campaign.

Nutter said, “He deals with issues of income inequality, issues related to education, public safety, getting jobs. The key to winning an election is to get your message out as far and wide as possible through folks who care passionately about your candidate.”

On Wednesday, the Bloomberg campaign plans to hold official openings for offices in Brookline, Fall River, Lowell, and Quincy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation