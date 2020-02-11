Michael Nutter to host opening of Mike Bloomberg’s campaign office in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter is scheduled to host the opening of Mike Bloomberg’s campaign office in Springfield Tuesday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the opening will begin at 4 p.m. at the Springfield Field Office located on 182 Worthington Street. Nutter plans to discuss how Mike Bloomberg is the candidate who will defeat Trump in November.

We are opening an office in Springfield so that supporters in Western Massachusetts can help spread the word about Mike’s vision for the country. We are excited to have our National Campaign Co-Chair, Mayor Michael Nutter on hand to celebrate this expansion of operations ahead of the Massachusetts primary. State Director Jordan Overstreet

Since January, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign has grown with 56 staff members, including 45 field operatives, across the state. Bloomberg plans to hold openings in four other offices in Brookline, Fall River, Lowell, and Quincy.