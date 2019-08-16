Michaelann Bewsee, noted Springfield activist, has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Michaelann Bewsee, a longtime activist and co-founder of the Springfield-based low-income rights organization “Arise for Social Justice” has passed away.

Western Mass Recovery Learning Community posted a statement Friday morning on their Facebook, addressing the passing of Bewsee. Arise also posted a state on her passing on their Facebook page.

The post says,” She was instrumental in the creation of the Rainville (a Springfield-based building for people who’ve struggled with homelessness), and was fearless in her work to fight against poverty, police brutality, and so much else.”

Michaelann Bewsee co-founded Arise 34 years ago and was the executive director for 10 years. The organization is well-known for its advocacy for homeless people and people facing problems. Bewsee retired in November.

“Through her work, she inspired multiple generations of advocates and leaders, and helped people of all walks of life to find their power and have a voice in government.” City Councilor Jesse Lederman said in a statement sent to 22news.