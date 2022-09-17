LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts (CAWM) will be having their Mid-Autumn Festival/Asian Family Day at the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow on Saturday.

This traditional Chinese Festival, which is also called the Mooncake Festival or Moon Festival, is one of the most important traditional festivals in China after the Chinese New Year. CAWM is committed to serving the communities in Western Massachusetts by promoting cultural diversity, cross-culture communications, and collaborations. It is celebrated in China and many other countries in Asia, where people gather together to focus on family, prayer and also thanksgiving.

State Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr. will be one of the speakers, along with Linda Hill, President of CAWM; Richard Chu, Western Massachusetts Commissioner of the Asian American & Pacific Islander Commission; and Joe Lupa of Lupa Zoo.

The festival will be held from 11:15a.m. to 3:00p.m. at the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow. There will be traditional foods, lighting lanterns, games, music, and more.