Mid-January temperatures reach 60s across western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have reached in the 60s early Sunday morning across western Massachusetts.

Local parks were packed with people enjoying the warm weather over the weekend. Saturday, we broke record high temperatures in western Massachusetts with it reaching 67 degrees.

The previously held record was 58 degrees set in 1980 and 1975. Many people took advantage of Saturday’s warm weather by going to dog parks, on walks and even golfing.

22News saw families filling the playground Community Field in Holyoke taking advantage of the warm weather. Sunday we are expected to break warm weather records as well.

