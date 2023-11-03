SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a postponement due to weather last month, a popular event returned to Springfield Friday evening.

The mighty Oktoberfest on Fort Street began Friday night, and continues into the weekend. It was originally scheduled for early October but was canceled due to rain.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was there to tap the ceremonial keg. 22News spoke with the Director of Hospitality from The Bean Restaurant Group, Nate Yee, about what attendees can expect at the festival, “We have trailer trash playing at 8:00, we have a Foo Fighters Cover band, a Kid Rock cover band, so, yeah this is going to be a lot of live music!”

Mighty Oktoberfest has been a yearly tradition for The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant since 1935. The event continues tomorrow.