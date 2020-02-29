Mike Bloomberg’s Springfield campaign office taking calls ahead of Super Tuesday

1  of  2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign for Super Tuesday has a Springfield presence.

His campaign opened an office on Worthington Street in early January.

Volunteers were making calls in advance of the Massachusetts Super Tuesday primary election on behalf of the Bloomberg campaign.

Bloomberg’s Massachusetts State Director, Jordan Overstreet, told 22News that Bloomberg has solidified his campaign efforts for the Massachusetts voting.

“Mike has had an opportunity to go to all other super Tuesday states twice. We’ve been setting up offices on January 6th, in that time we’ve set up six offices throughout the state,” said Overstreet.

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was personally rallying voters in Oklahoma, one of the 14 Super Tuesday states.

