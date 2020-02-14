Mild weather keeping ticks active this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You usually don’t think much about ticks this time of year but the mild winter weather we’ve been having is keeping them active.

According to Bob Russell, an entomologist at American Pest Solutions, the lack of snow and milder temperatures this winter are keeping ticks more active.

“When that leaf litter is loose and you can kick it around and we get some 40 degree days with good sun times the ticks are going to be active,” Russell explained.

He noted, “People are unsuspecting, people think they’re clear of tick exposure and bites, that’s not the case.”

Ticks can carry dangerous diseases like Lyme disease and Russell told 22News, if the weather stays the way it’s been it will likely be an early and very active tick season.