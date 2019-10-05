Military appreciation at Veterans Picnic in the Park in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts and their families had their first look at the Fallen Heroes Memorial Saturday.

The memorial was transported from Richmond, Virginia for the Veterans Picnic in the Park in Wilbraham.

Hundreds attending this year’s veterans picnic at Spec Pond in Wilbraham Saturday, paused to spend time gazing the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

A 28 foot long icon made entirely of the dog tags of more than 6,000 American servicemen and women killed in action during the post 9/11 war on terror across the globe.

Jeff Greaves is a member of Veterans and Athletes United which transported the memorial to Wilbraham from Richmond, Virginia. He told 22News, “We took it to Tampa for the warrior games in June of last year, that’s when it got a lot of publicity, and it’s taken off from there.”

After spending time observing the thousands of dog tags of the fallen soldiers during the past 18 years, Navy veteran John Cortese made this observation for 22News, “It’s incredible, unfortunately there are too many names on display, hopefully we get to the end, they don’t have to fill in the blanks.”

Each year the Western Massachusetts Veterans Service Officers Association hosts the picnic in the park for veterans as well as active service members and their families.

The presence of the Fallen Heroes Memorial provided the opportunity for reflection along with their sense of camaraderie.