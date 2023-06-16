SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Servicemen, Veterans, and their families gathered for a military appreciation event at MGM Springfield.

A pinning ceremony took place, as well as a special performance of the National Anthem. Also there Friday night, agencies offering assistance with employment opportunities, housing assistance, and Veteran health care.

U.S. Army OEF Veteran and Team Lead, Christian DiLuzio, tells 22News, “Program changes happen every year as well, so someone might not be as eligible for something four years ago, but the laws have change since then, go to your counselor and find out the resources that you have earned.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, as of May, the veteran unemployment rate was 2.6 percent, down from 2.9% in 2022.