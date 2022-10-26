SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hope for Youth and Families Foundation is hosting an event with inspirational speakers discussing military careers for Springfield students.

Mayor Sarno will bring opening remarks at the event at Springfield Symphony Hall on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. He will be joined by Chief of Family and Community Engagement for the Springfield Public Schools Jose Escribano and Shirley Arriaga, US Air Force Veteran with the 337th Airlift Squadron; Damion Harper, Massachusetts Army National Guard Sgt. First Class; and Brian Beckett, Jr., US Army Ranger will speak at the event.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Bob Bolduc and the Hope for Youth and Families Foundation team for putting on this wonderful and supportive program, the first of a number of career path events that will be presented in the future. Even in retirement, Mr. Bolduc continues to give back to our Springfield community, especially our youth. This is a wonderful event for our young people to learn more about the opportunities a career in the United States military can offer. Serving our country is an honorable and proud profession and can open the doors for many great opportunities in the public or private sector.”