Military Dog 5K to benefit military men and woman serving overseas

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A 5k walk and run will be taking place in Brimfield Saturday morning to benefit military men and women serving overseas.

The Military Dog 5k will start at 7:00 a.m. at St. Christopher’s Parish in Brimfield.

The 5K walk and run is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council #4794 of Brimfield and Monson and is held to honor our military working dogs and handlers.

Dozens will be walking and running to raise money to send care packages overseas to our brave and selfless soldiers.

When you think of military dogs, muscular German Shepherds tend to come to mind.

Several different breeds have assisted our brave men and women as well.

Labrador Retrievers also train with many branches of the military.

The event will go from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and a lot of fury friends will be out on the route.