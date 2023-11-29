SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights will be honoring first responders and military members with free admission to the light display in Forest Park on Wednesday night.

American flags will be lined up along the entrance to Bright Nights at Forest Park Wednesday night for Military and First Responder Night. From 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the U. S. Armed Forces, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, Gold Star Families, their spouses, and everyone in their car will be able to enter Bright Nights for free.

“We have a lot of people to thank,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “Soldiers, veterans, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and the family members who support them. A drive through Bright Nights at Forest Park is just a small token of our appreciation.”

Children will also be able to get a ride on the carousel in Santa’s Magical Forest. Each visitor to Bright Nights on Wednesday night will also be greeted by Mayor Domenic Sarno, Judy Matt, as well as members of the local military, law enforcement, fire departments and medical services.

Bright Nights at Forest Park is open through Monday, January 1, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online at brightnights.org or at your local Big Y.