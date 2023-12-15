SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local body shop will be giving away costs to veterans for the holiday season on Friday.

Maaco West Springfield will be hosting a coat distribution event on Friday for military veterans and their families to stay warm during the winter. The body shop has teamed up with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation for the event.

Their mission is to provide programs, services, and goods that help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for veterans, active-duty military, and their families in Massachusetts.

The coats will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maaco West Springfield on Sylvan Street in West Springfield. Registration for the event was required in advance.

Maaco is North America’s body shop, with over 50 years of experience in providing affordable auto body repair and car painting.