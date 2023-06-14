WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Milling operations will be taking place on Amostown Road in West Springfield on Wednesday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, NEP will begin milling operations on Amostown Road. NEP plans on keeping the road open for travel during the day and does not plan on closing the road.

There will be, however, impacts and delays of travel due to the road work. Delays are to be expected on Amostown Road between Country View and Piper Road.

Depending on the weather, the road work might continue Thursday.