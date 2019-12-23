Million expected to travel for the holidays; Highest number in almost 20 years

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WWLP) – With just two days till Christmas, millions will be traveling to their holiday destinations and more people are traveling this holiday season than ever before.

About 115.6 million people will be traveling to spend the holidays with family and friends which is nearly a four percent increase from last year and the most in nearly 20 years.

Similar to how Santa relies on his reindeer to get around the world on Christmas Eve. Millions of Americans will rely on several means of transportation to get to their holiday destinations. The roads, skies, and rails will be busy from December 21 to January 4.

There were some delays at Bradley International Airport this morning due to the temporary closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that was caused by flooding.

“I got to my parking spot and checked my phone and saw my flight was delayed an hour so now I’m three hours early.” -Mike Wall from Northampton

Despite some minor inconvenience, Bradley’s Executive Director Kevin Dillon said it was a smooth morning for travel at Bradley.

“A large volume of our traffic does flow through the major hubs of the country. We’re constantly monitoring conditions there. Right now, we’re doing ok. We have some delays but nothing significant today.” -Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of Bradley International Airport

Dillon added that many travelers from surrounding cities with bigger airports choose to fly out of Bradley to avoid the big crowds.

It’s just so convenient, this airport, every time I’ve ever been here you just drive in and drive out. I love this airport, better than anything down in the city. -Brian Daly, fron New York

If you have yet to fly out you may have dodged the rush. According to AAA, this past Saturday was the busiest day. In terms of coming back, the majority of people are expected to fly on Saturday, January 4th.