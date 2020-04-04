Millions could go without paycheck due to overloaded unemployment system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 6 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits just last week alone.

The growing number of layoffs has overwhelmed state unemployment systems. Leaving millions of people without a paycheck. 22News spoke with Bobbie Smith, a local hairstylist who was laid off due to COVID-19.

Shes’s been trying to file for unemployment benefits but, has been unsuccessful and can’t reach anyone to answer her questions.

“I have submitted six forms for somebody to call me back,” said Smith. “That was a week ago. I have not received anything back from them yet.”

There have been numerous bills passed to assist people financially during this pandemic. The new CARES Act aims to include all people under unemployment laws. However, it is unclear when those benefits will become available.

Mass.gov does state the easiest way to contact someone regarding your claim is to fill out the online contact form.