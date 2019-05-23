Millions expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – It’s the unofficial start of summer and travelers across the U.S. will be on the roads, riding the rails, and in the air this Memorial Day Weekend.

Triple-A says nearly 43-million people will travel this holiday weekend and the majority will be traveling by car.

37.5 million of those travelers are expected to be taking the roads to their holiday destinations.

Pioneer Valley AAA told 22News, drivers should expect slowdowns going toward Cape Cod, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Chicopee resident Adrian Bonilla told 22News, he is traveling to Maine for a basketball tournament this weekend and he and his teammates plan to leave early Friday morning.

“We should be heading out around 8 in the morning, 9 in the morning so we could get there at a good time. Saturday and Sunday I’ll be in Maine for the weekend, so we should have a good time. Monday I’ll rest since I have the day off,” Bonilla said.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead before they head out for their destination and that commutes could be up to 3 times longer, than usual.

Tom Phelan of Chicopee hopes his commute to the Connecticut shoreline doesn’t take that long. He told 22News he plans to leave early so he doesn’t get stuck in traffic driving through Hartford.

“I’ll do anything to avoid being stuck in a big line or traffic jam. You go through Hartford at the wrong time forget it…you’ll be there for hours,” Phelan said.

