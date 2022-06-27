CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the upcoming Independence Day holiday despite high gas prices.

AAA predicts more than 47 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. Which is an increase of just over 3% compared to 2021, bringing travel just shy of those seen in 2019.

22News spoke with a local resident who’s been feeling the pain at the pump and has had to adapt to record-high gas prices.

“Since gas prices are so high a lot of people are asking or demanding money from me,” said Charlie Cham of Amherst. “If I need a ride they’re like ‘ok but I expect you to give me gas money because these prices are so high.’ And I can’t give free rides all the time… sometimes I’d offer them food or to pay them back some other time but now if I need a ride then I need to have the cash on me.”

Car travel especially will set a new record despite high gas prices. AAA expects about 42 million people to hit the road this July 4th weekend as recent issues with air travel and cancelations and delays could be driving that increase.