Millions of Americans have a side hustle, new study suggests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – That regular job just isn’t cutting it anymore for most adults. A new study suggests millions of Americans have a side hustle, a way to pursue their passion and make some extra cash.

22News met a Springfield business owner who turned his side hustle into a full-time gig.

“When you’re passionate about something, it’s not really work,” said Alfonso Santaniello of Creative Strategy Agency. “Like I work all the time, but I just have fun.”

Santaniello’s marketing business, Creative Strategy Agency, is approaching the 10-year mark. Now he has a handful of employees, but it didn’t start that way. It all started in his parent’s basement, while he worked as a bank teller.

“Started landing clients and eventually landed enough to make more per month than what he was making at the bank part-time,” said Santaniello.

According to a new study of 2,000 adults, Santaniello isn’t alone. Twenty-seven percent of those surveyed have turned a hobby into a side business and 55-percent want to do what Santaniello did… turn that passion into a full-time career.

“You’re doing it because you want that extra income,” he told 22News. “It is a passion, but you found a way to make money off it.”

The study by Vistaprint, an online provider of marketing products and services to small businesses, also found that most side hustles can generate nearly $15,000 per year in extra income.

As for Santaniello, he’s already eyeing new passions…like a newly created podcast.

“Yeah, it actually is the beginning of another – I actually have like four other side hustles happening,” said Santaniello.

We also asked him for advice for new side-hustlers attempting to make that leap to full time. He said to have a plan, something he didn’t necessarily do in the very beginning but wished he had.