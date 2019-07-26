Millions of Americans have a side hustle, new study suggests

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – That regular job just isn’t cutting it anymore for most adults. A new study suggests millions of Americans have a side hustle, a way to pursue their passion and make some extra cash. 

22News met a Springfield business owner who turned his side hustle into a full-time gig. 

“When you’re passionate about something, it’s not really work,” said Alfonso Santaniello of Creative Strategy Agency. “Like I work all the time, but I just have fun.” 

Santaniello’s marketing business, Creative Strategy Agency, is approaching the 10-year mark. Now he has a handful of employees, but it didn’t start that way. It all started in his parent’s basement, while he worked as a bank teller. 

“Started landing clients and eventually landed enough to make more per month than what he was making at the bank part-time,” said Santaniello. 

According to a new study of 2,000 adults, Santaniello isn’t alone. Twenty-seven percent of those surveyed have turned a hobby into a side business and 55-percent want to do what Santaniello did… turn that passion into a full-time career. 

“You’re doing it because you want that extra income,” he told 22News. “It is a passion, but you found a way to make money off it.” 

The study by Vistaprint, an online provider of marketing products and services to small businesses, also found that most side hustles can generate nearly $15,000 per year in extra income. 

As for Santaniello, he’s already eyeing new passions…like a newly created podcast. 

“Yeah, it actually is the beginning of another – I actually have like four other side hustles happening,” said Santaniello. 

We also asked him for advice for new side-hustlers attempting to make that leap to full time. He said to have a plan, something he didn’t necessarily do in the very beginning but wished he had. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories