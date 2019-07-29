Millions of dollars in funding for Chicopee schools passed in 2020 budget

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference on Monday will announce the dramatic increase in funding for Chicopee schools under the 2020 state budget passed by the Legislature on July 22.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will take place at Dupont Memorial Middle School in Chicopee at 10 a.m.

“This is the strongest budget for our schools that we have seen in decades. Chicopee schools will receive millions more dollars after Gov. Baker signs this budget, which is terrific news for our students, for this city, and for our community at large.” Senator Eric P. Lesser

Attendees:

Sen. Eric P. Lesser, Rep. Joseph F. Wagner and the entire Chicopee legislative delegation

Mayor Richard Kos

Members of the Chicopee City Council and School Committee

Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools Richard Rege, Jr.

22News will be there and will bring you highlights on 22News starting at 5.