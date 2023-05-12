HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice awarded ‘mini-grants’ to Holyoke organizations that are fighting injustice, oppression and poverty.

Among this year’s awardees were: “Give With Love’s Back to School Drive,” for backpacks and school supplies for kids in need.

Holyoke Health Center’s expansion of its books for kids program, to give age-appropriate graphic novels that have been banned or challenged in some communities and Amherst Shelter, for providing monthly passes to the Holyoke YMCA for un-housed women, to give them access to services to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellness.

Aaron Vega tells 22News, “These are initiatives that Carlos, my dad, would have supported, he was very much into public art, education; So anything that we can do to support the work that he would’ve still been doing if was still with us is always a great honor.”

A grant was also awarded to ‘Beyond Walls’ for their mural work in Holyoke this summer, with the funding going towards their community engagement program.