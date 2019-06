SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A minivan knocked over a utility pole in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield fire officials told 22News the minivan sustained extensive damage and the pole was leaning over at an angle on the 300-block of Berkshire Avenue.

No word on injuries. Berkshire Avenue reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

An Eversource crew has been called to repair the damaged pole.

