SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1080 Allen Street Saturday morning for a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a minivan crashed into a pole at 1080 Allen Street. One person was removed from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

There is no word yet on what the cause of the accident was. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.