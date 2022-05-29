WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Car lovers got a chance to show off their rides in Wilbraham Sunday as Minnechaug Regional High School held their annual car show.

From muscle cars to convertibles every car got a chance to shine. In addition to the dazzling vehicles on display… there was food, drinks, music, entertainment, and awards.

One participant told 22News it’s as much about the community as it is about the cars.

“When you come to these shows, you find people that are as obsessed and in love with their cars as I am,” said Kevin Fitzgerald. “So just meeting them and talking with them and bouncing ideas off of each other, that’s the real pleasure. If you win something, great, but that’s not what this is about. This is about mingling with people about something you both really care about.”

Sunday’s registration fee for cars, bikes, and trucks was $15. All visitors were able to enter the show for free.