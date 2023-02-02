WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A club at Minnechaug Regional High School went above and beyond for a local behavioral health center.

The Above the Influence Club has been collecting clothes for several weeks to give to The MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke. The Minnechaug Club dropped off hundreds of items of clothing for local people in need Thursday afternoon. 22News stopped by to see just how much they are giving back.

Kim Lee, the Chief of Creative Strategy and Development for MiraVista said, “their contribution, which was plentiful, will give us the opportunity so that when a coat is needed, we have it. When a pair of warm socks are needed, we’ll have it.”

Originally created in 2015, The Above the Influence club is a community-building organization that builds lasting relationships among students, staff, and community members to help students stay above negative pressures.