Minnechaug Regional High student organizes feminine hygiene donation drive

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A local high schooler has taken it upon herself to help those in need, and recruited extra help.

Emily Esteves is a 15-year-old at Minnechaug Regional High School.

Through social media, she learned about the Chicago-based nonprofit “Her Drive,” which provides feminine care products to women. Emily has now partnered with the organization and recruited some friends to help collect donations for the YWCA Western Massachusetts Shelter. She told 22News they have already collected over 300 items.

“We see a lot of people advocating for so many different things, and just being able to target one section just makes me realize how much I want to do more, and help more people,” said Emily.

“I think it’s really important that the youth in our community does get involved with community service, helping and giving back,” Abyssinia Haile, a volunteer added.

Emily and her friends are asking people to donate feminine products and general hygiene items. They have an Amazon Wishlist for people to use for donations.