Minnesota Sheriff talks to AIC students about policing and community relations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sheriff of the county where George Floyd was murdered in Minnesota spoke to students at American International College Thursday morning.

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd last year, tensions between police and the community were strained.

“People need to know that the majority of us are good people,” said Hennepin County Minnesota Sheriff David Hutchinson. On Friday, Sheriff Hutchinson spoke with students in the criminal justice program at American International College about policing and community relations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

“I think the most important thing we can do is go to a football game, go to an unplanned event and be one of the community,” said Hutchinson.

Seventy students attended the lecture here at the center where they had the opportunity to ask sheriff Hutchinson questions.

“Everything I do is to rebuild trust and relationships throughout the county with law enforcement because we can’t do our jobs without community support,” said Hutchinson.

Sheriff Hutchinson was invited by Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, who teaches a class at AIC. They spoke about the harm that former officer Derek Chauvin’s actions, who killed George Floyd, did to not just the community but also the department.

“I wanted the criminal justice students to understand what they’re getting into and what the ramifications are from our actions. Our actions have consequences,” said Sheriff Cocchi. He says he hopes the presentation brought a more real life perspective on policing to the students in the program.