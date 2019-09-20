Minor injuries reported after two cars crashed on I-91 north in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving two cars closed part of I-91 northbound in Springfield for some time early Thursday evening. 

State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News the accident between two cars, one which was attached to a tractor-trailer, was reported around 7:45 p.m., near Exit 3.  

Lt. Ryan explained that a 50-year-old Shutesbury man was traveling on the highway when he crashed with a car connected to a tractor-trailer, driven by a 50-year-old man from Springfield. 

The crash is being described as minor and no charges have been filed against both drivers. 

The accident caused traffic delays on I-91 north.  

